Every offensive Michigan football player’s rating in EA Sports College Football 26 -- including Bryce Underwood
The new EA Sports College Football 26 video game releases to the world on July 10, but if you pre-ordered the game, you had early access on Monday.
Michigan fans, who have early access, are already playing with the Wolverines. But if you have to wait until July 10 or later, you may be wondering who some of Michigan's best players are in the game. We have you covered.
Here is every Michigan football player on the offensive side of the ball. We also include some omissions -- players who did not opt into the game. While those players might not be in the game on launch day, there is a good chance they will opt in at a later date. Last year, EA Sports would update the game and upload more and more players as they decided they wanted in the game.
Quarterbacks
Bryce Underwood - 81 overall
Mikey Keene - 81 overall
Jadyn Davis - 75 overall
Davis Warren - 74 overall
Chase Herbstreit - 66 overall
Running backs
Justice Hayne - 87 overall
Jordan Marshall - 83 overall
CJ Hester - 81 overall
Daniel Sinclair - 78 overall (made-up player)
Micah Ka'apana - 75 overall
Fullback/H-Back
Max Bredeson - 79 overall
Jalen Hoffman - 75 overall
Eli Owens - 75 overall
Wide Receivers:
Donovan McCulley - 83 overall
Anthony Simpson - 78 overall
Fredrick Moore - 75 overall
Semaj Morgan - 75 overall
Andrew Marsh - 74 overall
Peyton O'Leary - 73 overall
Kendrick Bell - 72 overall
I'Marion Stewart - 70 overall
Jamar Browder - 70 overall
Tight Ends:
Marlin Klein - 77 overall
Brady Prieskorn - 72 overall
Hogan Hansen - 70 overall
Zach Marshall - 70 overall
Brady Morgan - 69 overall (made-up player)
Offensive Line:
Giovanni El-Hadi - 91 overall
Greg Crippen - 84 overall
Evan Link - 82 overall
Andrew Sprague - 80 overall
Nathan Efobi - 77 overall
Andrew Babalola - 77 overall
Lawrence Hattar - 75 overall
Blake Frazier - 75 overall
Luke Hamilton - 75 overall
Ty Haywood - 75 overall
Avery Gach - 74 overall
Connor Jones - 72 overall
Jake Guarnera - 70 overall
Trent Tucker - 70 overall (made-up player)
Kaden Strayhorn - 68 overall
Notable omissions:
QB Jake Garcia
RB Donovan Johnson
RB Jasper Parker
RB John Volker
WR Channing Goodwin
WR Jacob Washington
TE Deakon Tonielli
OL Brady Norton
OL Ben Roebuck
