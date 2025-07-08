Ranking Michigan football's 2025 schedule from 12 to 1: No. 11 Central Michigan Chippewas
Big Ten Media Days is just a few weeks away, and then fall camp will begin. Michigan football isn't too far out, and it's time to start analyzing the Wolverines' schedule for this fall.
In our series breaking down Michigan's schedule, we are going to rank the Wolverines' opponents from least difficult to most (12-1). Coming in at No. 11 will be Michigan's third opponent it faces on September 13: Central Michigan.
2024 record: 4-8
Conference: MAC (10th-place finish in '24)
Overall Returning Production: 69th (54%)
Offensive returning production: 95th (45%)
Defensive returning production: 33rd (62%)
SPI Rankings: 117th (-14.8)
FPI Rankings: 123rd (-13.0)
Week 3 will mark the first game Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore will sit out, due to the Wolverines' self-imposed suspension. But it couldn't be much easier for Michigan to play its first game without the head coach. CMU won four games a year ago, and lost some of its key players to the transfer portal. The Chips had the 124th-ranked passing offense in the country in 2024 and CMU lost its top three playmakers to either graduation or the portal.
The Chips get back QB Joe Labas, who threw for just 1,114 yards last year. He threw seven TDs compared to seven INTs. The ground game wasn't a whole lot better, either. CMU's leading rusher, Marion Lukes, ran for 788 yards and five scores. The Chips brought in Tulane transfer Trey Cornist, who ran for 149 yards last year, to become the starter.
Central Michigan had the 98th-ranked scoring defense a year ago, giving up over 29 points per game. CMU struggled to stop the run -- having the 93rd-ranked rush defense -- but the Chips were shockingly good against the pass. CMU had the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the nation in 2024, giving up just over 193 yards per game.
The Wolverines should be able to do whatever they please against the undersized and undermanned CMU team in Week 3. Coming off a major game in Norman in Week 2, Michigan will be able to adjust some things moving forward, with Central Michigan being the team to test some new wrinkles on.

