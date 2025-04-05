Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan Basketball makes massive addition from transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines have landed the top player available in the transfer portal.

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan Wolverines have made a major splash in the transfer portal on Saturday, landing the top player available. Yaxel Lendeborg, the top transfer portal prospect available, has committed to Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines.

Lendeborg, a 6-9, 240-pound forward, chose the Wolverines over programs like Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Georgetown.

it's worth noting that Lendeborg still intends to go through the NBA draft process. As of now, he's projected as a second-round pick, and it's likely that he could elect to pull his name from the draft and remain in college for another year to boost his stock.

During his two seasons with UAB, Ledenborg became an All-AAC First Team Player of the Year, averaging 15.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. During his senior season in 2024-25, he elevated those numbers to 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Predicting Michigan football defensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game

Fred Moore expects more opportunities for the Michigan football WRs; got better with Chip Lindsey as OC

Predicting Michigan football offensive two deep 2.0, Pre-Spring Game

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball