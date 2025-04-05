BREAKING: Michigan Basketball makes massive addition from transfer portal
The Michigan Wolverines have made a major splash in the transfer portal on Saturday, landing the top player available. Yaxel Lendeborg, the top transfer portal prospect available, has committed to Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines.
Lendeborg, a 6-9, 240-pound forward, chose the Wolverines over programs like Kentucky, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, and Georgetown.
it's worth noting that Lendeborg still intends to go through the NBA draft process. As of now, he's projected as a second-round pick, and it's likely that he could elect to pull his name from the draft and remain in college for another year to boost his stock.
During his two seasons with UAB, Ledenborg became an All-AAC First Team Player of the Year, averaging 15.8 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. During his senior season in 2024-25, he elevated those numbers to 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.
