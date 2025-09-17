CBB analyst names three most impactful Michigan transfers
Just one year removed from setting the program record for losses in a season and firing Juwan Howard, the Michigan Wolverines made it all the way to the Sweet 16 before losing to No. 4 Auburn. It was former FAU Head Coach Dusty May's first season in Ann Arbor, and he completely turned the program around.
Now, with another offseason under his belt, May is looking to take the next step towards winning a national championship. He recruited at an extremely high level, which included bringing in the No. 1 player in the transfer portal, and it looks like the Wolverines could start the season as a top-10 team.
In total, the Wolverines brought in four transfers this offseason, all of whom are projected to contribute in some way. Earlier this week, College Basketball Analyst Jon Rothstein broke down his 30 most impactful transfers for this upcoming season, and three of them come from Ann Arbor.
Elliot Cadeau - North Carolina
The first name Rothstein mentioned was North Carolina guard transfer Elliot Cardeau. The former Tarheel spent two seasons in Chapel Hill, where he played over 25 minutes per game and averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 assists per game. Cadeau is expected to take over as the Wolverines' starting point guard, and he's proven he can perform against the best talent in the country, so this was a massive get for May and the Wolverines.
Yaxel Lendeborg - UAB
Yaxel Lendeborg is expected to be one of the best players in the Big 10 in his first year in the conference. The UAB transfer averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game a year ago while shooting 52.2% from the field and 35.7% from three. He's 6-foot-9, 240 pounds and can move and shoot like a guard. He was viewed as the No. 1 player in the portal, and the Wolverines' offense should run through him.
Morez Johnson - Illinois
Coming out of high school, Morez Johnson was the No. 31 player in the country. He spent one year with Illinois, where he averaged 70. points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 64.2% from the field in just 17.7 minutes of action. He was the No. 26 player in the transfer portal and while Lendeborg will righfully get a lot of the attention this offseason, Johnson should play a big role in Michigan's frontcourt as well.
