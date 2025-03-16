Where Michigan basketball is seeded, first matchup in NCAA Tournament
When all looked lost for Michigan men's basketball after losing four of its last six regular season games -- it wasn't. Dusty May not only made a miraculous turnaround after Michigan won just eight games last year, but he got the most out of this squad when it mattered. The Wolverines got past Purdue, Maryland, and Wisconsin to capture a Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday.
After returning just three scholarship players from Juwan Howard's team last season, May put together an essentially new team in his first season as the Wolverines' head coach. With players like Tre Donaldson, Danny Wolf, and Vlad Goldin leading the way, Michigan got the job done. But now the Wolverines have to turn their attention to the national stage.
Going into Sunday, the Wolverines were a projected four-seed by ESPN's Joe Lunardi. But after taking down the Badgers, did Michigan do enough to potentially get to that three seed? Following Michigan's win over Wisconsin, the bracket reveal followed.
Michigan is officially a five-seed despite winning the Big Ten. The Wolverines will get No. 12 seed UC San Diego. The game will be played on Thursday in Denver, CO. Michigan is in the South Region with Auburn being the No. 1 seed.
More on Michigan's NCAA Tournament draw to come...
