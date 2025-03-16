Where Michigan basketball is predicted to go in latest NCAA Tournament bracketology ahead of Selection Sunday
It was a game to remember for Michigan basketball and fans on Saturday to witness the Wolverines beating Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Michigan took a double-digit lead in the second half but the Terrapins would re-gain the lead with eight minutes remaining. Rubin Jones would foul out and send Derik Queen to the line who would hit both free throws to give Maryland a one-point lead with just seconds remaining. Point guard Tre Donaldson would go coast-to-coast with three dribbles for a layup with 0.4 seconds left on the clock to send the Wolverines to the Big Ten Tournament Championship with an 81-80 win over Maryland.
Entering Saturday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi had the Wolverines as a five-seed in the NCAA Tournament after beating Purdue on Friday night. But after seeing Michigan take down Maryland, Lunardi gave the Wolverines a bump in his latest projections. After Saturday's games, Michigan is now projected as a five-seed by Lunardi and would face MAC winner Akron in the first round. Michigan would be in the West Region and have Florida as the top seed in the bracket.
It's worth noting, Lunardi has Wisconsin as a three-seed in his projections. If Michigan could beat the Badgers to win the Big Ten Tournament, it's possible Lunardi could swap the two teams and give the Wolverines a three-seed heading into the tournament reveal.
