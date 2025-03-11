Michigan Basketball: Wolverines slip in latest bracketology ahead of Big Ten Tournament
It wasn't the ending Michigan men's basketball had hoped for. The Wolverines lost their final three games of the regular season and lost the last four of six to end the promising 2024-25 season. Michigan, which went 8-24 a year ago under Juwan Howard, made massive strides in Year 1 under Dusty May. Michigan competed for a Big Ten regular season title under the former FAU coach in his first season at the helm, but nobody wants to lose the way Michigan did.
The Wolverines had issues with turnovers the entire season, but they really reared their ugly head in the final stretch of the season. Both Tre Donaldson and Danny Wolf had turnover issues, plus Michigan couldn't hit its 3s -- a team dependent on hitting the long range shots. Center Vlad Goldin was the Wolverines' offense but even that wasn't enough against good teams like Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan State.
At one point in time, Michigan was viewed as a No. 2 or No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament, but unless the Wolverines make a run in the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan could continue to see its seed drop in the coming days. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has done just that.
In Lunardi's latest bracketology on ESPN, the Wolverines are now a six-seed in the East Region. Lunardi has Michigan facing Arkansas in the first round -- a team that beat Michigan back in December, 89-87.
The Wolverines will play their first game of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday with a likely meeting against Purdue on the horizon.
