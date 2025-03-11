Two Michigan basketball players earn All-Big Ten Award
On Tuesday, the Big Ten revealed the 2024-25 All-Big Ten Award winners. After finishing the season 22-9 (14-6) the Wolverines will march into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 3 seed, and while Michigan men's basketball is in a current slump, the maize and blue couldn't have gotten as far as they have without their two stars. Both Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf were named All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media who voted for the awards. No other Michigan players earned All-Big Ten, other than Nimari Burnett, who was named to the sportsmanship award.
Coaches
Second-team All-Big Ten
Forward Danny Wolf
Center Vlad Goldin
Media
First-team All-Big Ten:
Center Vlad Goldin
Second-team All-Big Ten:
Forward Danny Wolf
You can read the press release on both players being selected as All-Big Ten below:
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The University of Michigan men's basketball team had three Wolverines honored by the Big Ten on Tuesday (March 11) as Danny Wolf and Vladislav Goldin were named All-Big Ten, while Nimari Burnett was Michigan's Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree.
Goldin earned a spot on the conference's first team from media voting and a second-team spot from the coaches. Wolf was named to the second team by both the coaches and the media. In addition to their conference accomplishments, U-M's "Area 50-1" was honored by the Associated Press, with Wolf earning a spot on the All-Big Ten first team, while Goldin was named to the second team.
Recently named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the nation's top center, Goldin leads U-M with 16.7 points per game and 24 double-figure scoring games. He has 11 games with 20-plus points, including a career-best 36 at UCLA and 31 against Northwestern. With six games of 10-plus rebounds, including a career-high 15 against Maryland, Goldin has posted five double-doubles.
Goldin is shooting a team-best 64.2 percent, which leads the Big Ten and ranks sixth nationally. He has a team-best 50 dunks (190 FGs) -- a third of his field goals. He is 9-for-26 from long range (34.6 percent) -- the first makes and attempts of his career. He made a career-high three triples against Northwestern.
With 43 blocks, Goldin has three straight seasons of 40-plus. He has 10 multi-block games and a season-high four blocks against Northwestern. He has added a career-best 36 assists.
Wolf, a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year, is averaging a near double-double with 12.9 points and a Big Ten-best 9.7 rebounds per game. Wolf has 22 double-figure games with six games of 20 points or more. Adding in 16 games of 10-plus rebounds, he has 13 double-doubles, which ranks second in the Big Ten.
He is shooting a career-best 50.0 percent from the field and recorded his first 100-plus assist season, as he ranks second on U-M with 114 assists (3.7 apg). In November, he dished out a career-best nine vs. Arkansas (Dec. 10). Like Goldin, Wolf has 43 blocks with two games with five blocks or more, including a career-high six at USC (Jan. 4).
Returning for a second season with the Maize and Blue, Burnett has yet to miss a game, or start, in Ann Arbor playing 63 straight. This season, he has averaged a career-best 9.9 points and leads the Wolverines with 58 three-pointers. In two seasons, he has 110 long-range buckets.
With a runner-up finish and 14-6 Big Ten record, U-M earned the No. 3 seed for the 2025 Big Ten Tournament and begins play on Friday (March 14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Tipoff is scheduled for approximately 9 p.m., with the game airing on Big Ten Network.
