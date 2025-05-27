Wolverine Digest

Michigan Basketball: Social Media explodes after Yaxel Lendeborg withdraws from NBA Draft

The Wolverines are now viewed as one of the early favorites to win it all, as No. 1 portal prospect Yaxel Lendeborg withdraws his name from the NBA Draft and will stick with Michigan.

The Michigan men's basketball program received huge news on Tuesday, as it was announced that Yaxel Lendeborg was withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Lendeborg, who averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists last season, was projected as a lottery pick at one point. But after going through the draft process, Lendeborg believes a year in the Big Ten can only help his NBA aspirations. Now, the No. 1 portal player available during the offseason is sticking with Michigan.

For head coach Dusty May, bringing Lendeborg to Ann Arbor is a massive win. Given his level of experience and production at UAB, the general consensus now is that, with Lendeborg in the mix, the Wolverines are one of the early favorites to win it all in 2025-26.

Shortly after the news broke that Lendeborg was going to play another year of college ball in Ann Arbor, fans and analysts reacted on social media.

