Michigan basketball stays put in week six AP Poll after another perfect week

The sixth AP college basketball poll of the 2025-26 season was released on Monday afternoon. For the Michigan Wolverines, it was much of the same, as they remained at No. 2 after going a perfect 2-0 this week.

Coming in at No. 1 was Arizona with 42 first-place votes, while Michigan had 15 first-place votes. One spot behind Michigan was Duke, with three first-place votes.

A Quick Look Back

This past week, the Wolverines continued their dominant 2025-26 campaign, taking down Villanova at home on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 89-61 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

In the victory over the Wildcats, Elliot Cadeau scored a season-high 18 points to go along with two steals, four assists and three rebounds.

Michigan returned to conference play on Saturday, securing a 101-83 road victory over Maryland. The Wolverines put together an impressive 56-point outing in the second half.

Fueling that win was Yaxel Lendeborg, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, two steals and three blocks.

Dec 13, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) drives to the basket for a lay up in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Michigan and the AP Poll

Other than last week, this is the highest the Wolverines have been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

If UofM can jump Arizona, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

Too High, Too Low, or Just Right?

With all that being said, is No. 2 an appropriate ranking for the Wolverines? Judging by the eye test and impressive offensive outputs this team has produced, they are more than deserving of the No. 2 spot.

This team has the potential to be one of, if not the best, Michigan basketball team in program history. If they continue to win games in such convincing fashion, they should undoubtedly be the No. 1 team in the country.