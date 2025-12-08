Michigan basketball nears No. 1 after landing second in latest AP poll



The week six AP NCAA Division I men’s basketball rankings were announced on Monday afternoon. After coming in at No. 3 last week, the Michigan Wolverines have jumped up to No. 2, passing Purdue, which was previously No. 1 before dropping its first game of the season last week.

In the poll, the Wolverines received 19 first-place votes, while Arizona (No. 1) garnered 33 votes to be No. 1.

This is the highest the Wolverines have been ranked since the 2021-22 season, when they were No. 2 overall in week 15.

It has been an impressive first eight games for Michigan, winning five of its eight games by more than 30 points. The Wolverines' offense has also been elite, scoring over 100 points in three consecutive contests.

So far, Michigan currently ranks top 10 in the nation in the following statistical categories: assists per game (2nd), blocks per game (7th), field goal percentage (5th), rebounding margin (5th), rebounds per game (3rd), defensive rebounds per game (1st), scoring margin (4th) and scoring offense (7th).

Dec 6, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dribbles in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The stats back up that Michigan is elite on both sides of the ball and there should be serious consideration for them being the No. 1 team in the country, even if Arizona remains undefeated.

If UofM can jump Arizona, it would be the first time the program has been No. 1 since Jan. 28, 2013, the year the Wolverines advanced to the National Championship but fell to Louisville.

Looking ahead, Michigan will return to the court tomorrow, hosting Villanova at 6:30 p.m.

