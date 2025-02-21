Michigan basketball: Three players among the most impactful transfers of 2024-25 season
No. 12 Michigan Wolverines have a big game on the docket on Friday night. An in-state showdown against bitter rival No. 15 Michigan State. The Wolverines hold a half-game lead over the Spartans and the winner of the game not only will hold bragging rights, but the winner will also have sole possession of first place in the Big Ten.
Dusty May has Michigan playing winning basketball right now and the Wolverines have won six in a row. When he took the job following success at FAU, May had to build a new roster. The Wolverines had just three scholarship players return from Juwan Howard's team a season ago. Which meant, May had to hit the transfer portal hard.
RELATED: How to watch: No. 12 Michigan basketball is set to clash with in-state No. 14 MSU Spartans
Four out of five starters are transfers and Michigan is shining because of them. According to ESPN, forward Danny Wolf is considered the sixth-best transfer. The former Yale big man can do it all in Michigan's offense. He can handle the ball, create his own shot, and shoot from anywhere -- while dishing the ball out. Wolf is regarded as a first-round NBA prospect.
"Wolf is one of the more fascinating players this season, as Dusty May has utilized the 7-footer from Yale as a point-center, the ball handler in pick-and-rolls with 7-1 Vladislav Goldin. And it's working. Wolf is averaging 12.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 blocks, while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range. He's a tremendous matchup problem, and he's capable of carrying the Wolverines in March."
While ESPN doesn't rank his partner-in-crime, Vlad Goldin, as a top-10 transfer -- he's close. The former FAU center has come to Ann Arbor and dominated in the post, while expanding his range and shooting some 3s. ESPN named Goldin as 'best of the rest' after leaving him out of being a top-10 transfer.
"He hasn't quite made the NBA impression as Wolf this season, but Goldin's production isn't too far behind. He's averaging 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds and shooting nearly 64% from the field. The 7-1 Florida Atlantic transfer has had huge games, too: 31 points against Northwestern, 36 against UCLA and 26 and 11 rebounds against Oklahoma."
Wolf and Goldin might be the big names, but former Auburn guard Tre Donaldson helps the Michigan offense roll. Donaldson quickly became a fan favorite with his fast play and ability to shoot 3s. ESPN named Donaldson as an 'under-the-radar' addition, but there really isn't much under-the-radar about Donaldson. He can score in a hurry and provides plenty of energy.
"Donaldson wasn't the most hyped transfer addition for the Wolverines after Dusty May took over, and one could say the point guard position was a potential trouble spot entering November. But Donaldson has been a revelation in Ann Arbor after two seasons in Auburn, averaging 12.9 points and 4.2 assists, shooting 42% from 3 and making a number of big shots."
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: New OC Chip Lindsey speaks on rivalries with Michigan State, Ohio State
Michigan Football: Chip Lindsey talks expectations and development of the 2025 quarterback room
Michigan Football: Ranking all 14 incoming transfers based on predicted production
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7