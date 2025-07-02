Michigan basketball to face perennial power in 2025 Players Era Championship
Michigan basketball will participate in the 2025 Players Era Championship which is held in Las Vegas. The event will begin on Monday, November 24. The Wolverines learned who their first two opponents will be in the event.
On Monday, the Wolverines will take on San Diego State, and then on Tuesday, Michigan will get a rematch with Auburn. The Wolverines lost to the Tigers in the Sweet 16 in last year's NCAA Tournament, and Michigan has a chance to avenge the loss in November.
You can read the entire press release below:
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The University of Michigan men's basketball team learned Tuesday (July 1) that the Wolverines will open their trip to the 2025 Players Era Championship in Las Vegas with San Diego State on Monday, Nov. 24, and an NCAA rematch against Auburn on Tuesday, Nov. 25.
Overall, 18 teams are participating in the second Players Era Festival, which saw Oregon win the inaugural event last season. Including the Ducks, U-M, Maryland and Rutgers give the Big Ten four teams in the field.
The remaining field includes Alabama (SEC), Baylor (Big 12), Creighton (Big East), Gonzaga (West Coast), Houston (Big 12), Iowa State (Big 12), Kansas (Big 12), Notre Dame (ACC), St. John's (Big East), Syracuse (ACC), Tennessee (SEC) and UNLV (Mountain West).
Seeding and game designation for U-M's final opponent will be determined by each team's two-game record.
In a reunion of Maize and Blue ties, the Wolverines square off with former assistant Brian Dutcher and his Aztecs in the Wolverines' opening game on Nov. 24. In the only other series meeting in 2021, Dutcher, who was on staff during U-M's 1989 national championship run, returned to Ann Arbor and fell 72-58 to the Wolverines.
U-M's second game will be an NCAA rematch with Bruce Pearl's Auburn Tigers on Nov. 25. The Wolverines fell 78-65 to the Tigers in the Sweet 16, the second meeting of the all-time series. In the first game, U-M won 102-81 at the Fiesta Bowl Classic (Dec. 28, 1993).
The Wolverines return to Las Vegas for the first time since playing in the 2021 Roman Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. After defeating UNLV 74-61, U-M split its two games falling 80-61 to Arizona.
