How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball vs. Auburn in Game 2 of Players Era
The Michigan Wolverines obliterated San Diego State on Monday night, 94-54, to move to 5-0 on the season. Not only did Michigan get the win, but the Wolverines' dominant showing has them in prime position entering Day 2 of the Players Era Tournament.
In the Michelob ULTRA Standings, Michigan is currently first with both Auburn and Baylor trailing in second and third, respectively. On Tuesday night, Michigan will take on Auburn, and the winner will likely be in the Championship game on Wednesday night.
The Wolverines and Tigers will be a rematch -- sort of -- from last year's Sweet 16 game, where Auburn got the better end of Michigan. The Tigers beat Oregon on Monday, 84-73 and guard Tahaad Pettiford led the way with 24 points.
Here is how you can see the game on Tuesday from Las Vegas.
How to watch Michigan take on San Diego State
- Day: Tuesday, November 25
- Time: 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (Las Vegas)
- Network: TNT
- On the call: Brian Anderson, Grant Hill, and Lauren Jbara
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Prediction
Both teams are fairly evenly matched. Michigan averages 90.6 PPG, while Auburn is at 91.8. Defensively, the Wolverines allow 68 PPG, and the Tigers give up 70.2 PPG. Auburn even took Houston to the brink, but came away with a one point loss on November 16.
This game feels like a toss up with Michigan having a 53.1% chance of winning, according to ESPN's advanced analytics. Assuming Dusty May starts his three big men for the second day in a row, that could definitely cause issues for Auburn on the offensive end of the court.
Keyshawn Hall is Auburn's tallest main contributor, standing at 6-foot-10. Michigan should be able to penetrate the pain and score down low, but as we saw against both Wake Forest and TCU -- smaller lineups hurt Aday Mara for Michigan.
While this game could go either way, I look for Michigan to pull out a close one behind Yaxel Lendeborg.
Final score: Michigan 87, Auburn 81
