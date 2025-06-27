Wolverine Digest

Social media explodes following massive 4-star OT Malakai Lee committing to Michigan

The Wolverines added a mega piece to the 2026 class.

Trent Knoop

Michigan football landed one of its biggest targets on the 2026 recruiting trail on Friday night. Four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee picked the Wolverines over Alabama, Texas, and Georgia.

The Hawaii native checks in at 6-foot-6, 318-pounds and is physically ready to play at the collegiate level with one season of high school football remaining. According to the Composite, Lee is ranked as the 137th-best player in the nation and the No. 10 OT in the 2026 cycle.

Lee, Michigan's 17th commitment, joins four-star Bear McWhorter and four-star Marky Walbridge as the Wolverines' three offensive line commits.

Once Lee committed to Michigan, coaches, fans, media, and players all reacted to the news. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

