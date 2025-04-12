Michigan Basketball: Another transfer portal prospect signs with Wolverines
Michigan men's head basketball coach Dusty May has now landed the top transfer portal class this cycle. On Friday, the Wolverines added UCLA transfer Aday Mara, a 7-footer with a ton of upside. It was rumored that Mara was close to committing to Michigan for well over a week, and the folks in Ann Arbor were clearly able to close the deal.
At 7-3, 240 pounds, Mara provides a strong presence near the rim that can be incredibly disruptive. But he's also shown the ability to do damage on the offensive end of the floor as well, highlighted by a 22-point performance against No. 18 Wisconsin back in January. Although he averaged just 6.4 ppg during the 2024-25 season, he achieved double figures in scoring on eight different occasions.
With the departure of Vlad Goldin and the presumed departure of Danny Wolf, May's ability to add another 7-footer to the roster is huge.
Here's a look at May's incredible transfer portal haul so far:
- Aday Mara, C - UCLA
- Morez Johnson Jr., F - Illinois
- Yaxel Lendeborg, F - UAB
- Elliot Cadeau, PG - North Carolina
According to 247Sports' latest rankings, May's transfer portal class ranks No. 1 in the nation as of this writing.
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Creighton
- Maryland
- Washington
- UCLA
- Indiana
- Miami
