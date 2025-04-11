Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: Michigan lands 7-foot center from transfer portal

Michigan Coach Dusty May extends transfer portal hot streak stealing 7-foot defensive game changer from Big Ten rival

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May . Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Michigan's transfer portal class is currently ranked 2nd overall in the nation, just behind the Louisville Cardinals. Those rankings will likely change after UCLA transfer center Aday Mara announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday. The 7-3, 260-pound Mara is May's replacement for All-Big Ten First team center Vlad Goldin who exhausted his eligibility after transferring from FAU to Michigan for one season.

With Mara now in the fold, May has a sufficient plan, and players, in place to overcome the loss of production he was up against with Goldin and Danny Wolf (presumably) departing for the NBA. Mara joins fellow transfer commits Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr in May's new look frontcourt.

Mara had a meager stat line for the Bruins last season, averaging just 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. However, he is oozing with potential, and unlike Goldin, Mara comes to Michigan with two years of eligibility. While his offensive prowess is in need of some development, Mara is incredibly disruptive on the defensive side of the ball. He is two inches taller than Goldin and boasts a 7-7 wingspan. Having someone that tall and with that incredible wingspan patrolling the paint will allow Michigan's guards to be more aggressive and should increase turnovers and fast break scenarios.

While it's exciting to see another elite level talent coming to Michigan, it doesn't look like Dusty May is done yet. He still has 3-5 roster spots to fill depending on potential player moves and we can expect him to fill those spots with top-tier talent.

Yaxel
UAB Blazers forward Yaxel Lendeborg (3) Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

