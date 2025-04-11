BREAKING: Michigan lands 7-foot center from transfer portal

NEWS: UCLA transfer Aday Mara, a 7-foot-3 center, has committed to Michigan, source told @On3sports.



Originally from Spain, the sophomore big man averaged 6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in only 13 minutes per game this season. https://t.co/lDw2y1mGh3 pic.twitter.com/N7MfqcblNK