Future Wolverine Trey McKenney shows off range in McDonald's All-American game

In a game loaded with future NBA stars, McKenney had some standout moments

Jerred Johnson

McDonald's All American West guard Meleek Thomas (5) dribbles the ball against McDonald's All American East forward Trey McKenney (3) Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
McDonald's All American West guard Meleek Thomas (5) dribbles the ball against McDonald's All American East forward Trey McKenney (3) Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

In a game that was absolutely loaded with stars, it can be tough to stand out. But that wasn't the case for Michigan commit Trey McKenney on Tuesday night, as he made his presence known in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.

The coaches of both teams make a conscious effort to balance minutes up and down their rosters to give each player some time to shine. In 17 minutes of play, McKenney went 3-10 for 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 assist. His East team lost to the West 105-92 in a game that was far more competitive than the All-Star games we see from the NBA.

While McKenney did not shoot well overall, that's to be expected in a game on the big stage with a ton of talent and coverage. With the All-American game now in the rearview mirror, McKenney can now begin to fully prepare for his transition to the Michigan basketball program.

Many college basketball analysts expect McKenney to crack the starting lineup on day one in Ann Arbor. Generally, a McDonald's All-American level talent can make the jump from high school hoops to the division one level with ease. Michigan is still working the portal, but they have lost quite a bit of talent already and could lose more before the 2025-26 roster is finalized. Given those losses, the expectation is that McKenney will play a significant role in the success of next year's team.

Trey
Trey McKenney, a five-star guard of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, is the 45th annual Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award winner / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

