Future Wolverine Trey McKenney shows off range in McDonald's All-American game
In a game that was absolutely loaded with stars, it can be tough to stand out. But that wasn't the case for Michigan commit Trey McKenney on Tuesday night, as he made his presence known in the 2025 McDonald's All-American Game.
The coaches of both teams make a conscious effort to balance minutes up and down their rosters to give each player some time to shine. In 17 minutes of play, McKenney went 3-10 for 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 assist. His East team lost to the West 105-92 in a game that was far more competitive than the All-Star games we see from the NBA.
While McKenney did not shoot well overall, that's to be expected in a game on the big stage with a ton of talent and coverage. With the All-American game now in the rearview mirror, McKenney can now begin to fully prepare for his transition to the Michigan basketball program.
Many college basketball analysts expect McKenney to crack the starting lineup on day one in Ann Arbor. Generally, a McDonald's All-American level talent can make the jump from high school hoops to the division one level with ease. Michigan is still working the portal, but they have lost quite a bit of talent already and could lose more before the 2025-26 roster is finalized. Given those losses, the expectation is that McKenney will play a significant role in the success of next year's team.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Illinois fans are in shambles after Michigan basketball lands transfer Morez Johnson
Michigan basketball starter hits the transfer portal
ESPN names best NFL fit for Michigan football CB Will Johnson
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7