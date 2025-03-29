Michigan Basketball: Two veteran Wolverines say they intend to return next season
Following the disappointing loss to 1-seed Auburn in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday night, Michigan fans received some good news from a couple of veteran Wolverines. During the postgame media availability, redshirt junior Will Tschetter and junior Roddy Gayle Jr both indicated that they intend to return next season.
Tschetter has been a steady presence for the Wolverines off the bench, appearing in 36 games and averaging 6.5 points per game during the 2024-25 season. But he also has the ability to make a big impact on both ends of the floor, as evidenced by his season-high 17 points against Oregon back on February 5th. With Tschetter back in the fold, the Wolverines will continue to have a much-needed veteran presence who can provide solid minutes off the bench.
A former transfer from Ohio State, Roddy Gayle Jr. became a major contributor for the Wolverines during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in 35 games and made 25 starts, accounting for double-figure scoring efforts in 19 games. He eclipsed the 15-point mark six times, and notched over 20 points on two separate occasions - one of those occasions occurring against Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (season-high 26 points)
There's no question that Dusty May has his work cut out for him this off season, particularly when needing to replace two 7-footers in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. But as we've seen, May is great at assembling a roster and will undoubtedly look to the transfer portal to bring in experienced talent next season.
