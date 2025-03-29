Wolverine Digest

Michigan Basketball: Two veteran Wolverines say they intend to return next season

Following the Sweet Sixteen loss to Auburn, at least two veteran Wolverines say they plan to return to Michigan next season.

Chris Breiler

Crisler Center
Crisler Center /
In this story:

Following the disappointing loss to 1-seed Auburn in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday night, Michigan fans received some good news from a couple of veteran Wolverines. During the postgame media availability, redshirt junior Will Tschetter and junior Roddy Gayle Jr both indicated that they intend to return next season.

Michigan Basketball
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Tschetter has been a steady presence for the Wolverines off the bench, appearing in 36 games and averaging 6.5 points per game during the 2024-25 season. But he also has the ability to make a big impact on both ends of the floor, as evidenced by his season-high 17 points against Oregon back on February 5th. With Tschetter back in the fold, the Wolverines will continue to have a much-needed veteran presence who can provide solid minutes off the bench.

Michigan Basketball
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A former transfer from Ohio State, Roddy Gayle Jr. became a major contributor for the Wolverines during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in 35 games and made 25 starts, accounting for double-figure scoring efforts in 19 games. He eclipsed the 15-point mark six times, and notched over 20 points on two separate occasions - one of those occasions occurring against Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (season-high 26 points)

There's no question that Dusty May has his work cut out for him this off season, particularly when needing to replace two 7-footers in Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin. But as we've seen, May is great at assembling a roster and will undoubtedly look to the transfer portal to bring in experienced talent next season.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Report: Bryce Underwood on pace to start Week 1 for Michigan football

Michigan basketball contacts a Big Ten starting center in the transfer portal

Michigan basketball targeting former Indiana Hoosier, double-digit contributor

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball