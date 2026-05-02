Michigan Still Building Roster as Top Transfer Juke Harris Falls Out of Plans

Not too long ago, it appeared Michigan was going to be the pick for Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris. One of the top transfers took a visit to Ann Arbor during Michigan's national title parade and there were predictions that favored the Wolverines. But Harris left Michigan without a commitment and that might've been the sign.

As Harris left Ann Arbor, both North Carolina and Tennessee started to get heavily involved — as well as the 2026 NBA Draft being a possibility.

With time passing, both Michigan and the Tar Heels appear to be out of contention to land the coveted transfer. Both North Carolina and Tennessee were reported to be offering more money to Harris than what Michigan was going to offer him — but a chance at another national title had to of been enticing.

On Friday, On3's Pete Nakos placed a prediction for Harris to land with the Vols, seemingly ending any chance Michigan had at landing him.

What Michigan is missing

The Wolverines tried to land Harris and wanted him, but in today's world of collegiate athletics, money does a lot of the talking. Dusty May's roster is already expensive enough and Michigan likely wasn't going to budge from what they were offering Harris.

Either way, landing Harris would've been big for Michigan and he likely would have beent he starting '3' next season. The 6'7" combo guard was one of the most improved players in the nation a year ago.

Starting in all 35 games, Harris averaged over 21 points for Wake Forest. He shot 44% from the field and grabbed 6.5 rebounds per game. Harris averaged just 6.1 points two seasons ago during his true freshman year. He was named the ACC Most Improved Player of the Year.

Michigan's plans to fill the '3'

There are still some realistic players for Michigan to target in the transfer portal, but it's also possible the Wolverines like what they have on their roster. Michigan landed three transfer big men after losing its entire front court from last year — there is hope the Wolverines can reel back in Morez Johnson Jr.

The Wolverines are bringing in six freshmen from the 2026 class and five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. makes the most logical sense to start at the '3' next to Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney.

Redshirt Ricky Liburd or sophomore Oscar Goodman could also fill that void, but the upside McCoy Jr. possesses might be too much for Michigan to keep on the bench. There are several players who could play the position for the Wolverines next season, and Dusty May will keep all options on the table.