BREAKING: No. 3 Michigan knocks off No. 2 Maryland, advances to Big Ten Tournament Championship
The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines came away with another massive win in tournament play, this time knocking off No. 2 Maryland on Saturday. It was a wire-to-wire battle between the Terrapins and the Wolverines, but Michigan point guard Tre Donaldson hit the game-winner with less than one second remaining on the clock.
Although the Michigan still committed a whopping 19 turnovers, the Wolverines were solid in all other aspects of the game. Michigan's big man duo of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf made things difficult for the Terrapins on both ends of the floor, and the Wolverines finally got some solid play from the guards. Tre Donaldson accounted for 12 points and 9 assists, while Nimari Burnett added 10 points and 4 rebounds. Roddy Gayle also added 9 points and 3 rebounds off the bench.
Noteworthy performances:
- Danny Wolf: 21 points, 14 rebounds
- Vlad Goldin: 25 points, 10 rebounds
- Tre Donaldson: 12 points, 9 assists
- Nimari Burnett: 10 points, 4 rebounds
- Roddy Gayle Jr: 9 points, 3 rebounds
The Wolverines will take on No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament championship game on Sunday. That game tips off at 3:30 pm ET on CBS.
