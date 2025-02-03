Wolverine Digest

AP Poll: Michigan men's basketball reenters Top 25 after 2-0 week

The Wolverines beat two Big Ten opponents and gained ground in the conference standings last week...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan guard Tre Donaldson (3) dribbles against Penn State guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (1) during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
Following a much-needed 2-0 week in Big Ten play, Michigan men's basketball has reentered the Associated Press' Top 25 poll on Monday, coming in at No. 24 in the country.

The Wolverines (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten) collected wins over Penn State (66-63) and Rutgers (66-63) last week, gaining ground on Big Ten-leading Michigan State, who fell to USC on Saturday. With 10 games remaining, Michigan sits in third place in the Big Ten standings, trailing the Spartans (18-3, 9-1) by one game and Purdue (17-5, 9-2) by a half-game.

The Wolverines have an important week ahead, welcoming Oregon (16-6, 5-6) to Ann Arbor on Wednesday before traveling to Bloomington on Saturday for a matchup with Indiana (14-8, 5-6). The matchup against the Hoosiers will be a homecoming for head coach Dusty May, who's career began as a student manager under legendary Indiana head coach Bob Knight in 1996.

Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll — Week 14

1.) Auburn
2.) Duke
3.) Alabama
4.) Tennessee
5.) Houston
6.) Florida
7.) Purdue
8.) Iowa State
9.) Michigan State
10.) Texas A&M
11.) Marquette
12.) St. John's
13.) Texas Tech
14.) Kentucky
15.) Missouri
16.) Kansas
17.) Memphis
18.) Maryland
19.) UConn
20.) Arizona
21.) Wisconsin
22.) Mississippi State
23.) Illinois
24.) Michigan
25.) Ole Miss

Also receiving votes: Clemson (182), Saint Mary's (136), Louisville (86), Creighton (50), Oregon (39), UCLA (26), New Mexico (23), Drake (18), Gonzaga (11), Utah State (8), Vanderbilt (4), Baylor (3), George Mason (3), Texas (1), Oklahoma (1)

