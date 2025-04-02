Michigan misses out on first-team All-Horizon League transfer guard
Transfer portal decisions have to be made quickly in the fast-moving world of NCAA men's basketball.
Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne point guard Jalen Jackson learned that this week.
When he entered the portal, Jackson was seen as a great fit for Michigan and head coach Dusty May, and it was reported that there was real mutual interest between the two camps. Enter UNC point guard Elliot Cadeau, a former 5-star product who was also in the transfer portal. Cadeau decided that he was also interested in playing for the maize and blue and pulled the trigger, announcing his commitment on March 31st. There's little doubt that this move impacted Jackson and his thoughts on coming to Ann Arbor.
Today Jackson announced via his Twitter/X account that he had committed to the Butler Bulldogs. Jackson was a first-team All-Horizon League performer last year averaging 19.2 points per game. The Bulldogs have found their point guard for next year and the portal will continue to hum along. This shows just how fluid the portal is and how fast players must make decisions. Unlike football, basketball rosters are far more limited in size. The speed in which a program can fill their needs is incredible, meaning decisions need to be made quickly for all sides involved.
