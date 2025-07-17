Michigan star Danny Wolf has breakout game with Brooklyn Nets in NBA Summer League
The Brooklyn Nets took Michigan 7-footer Danny Wolf with the 27th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Wolf is expected to have an instant role with Brooklyn, but during Summer League action -- it's been a slow start for the do-it-all big man. Wolf scored four points and five points in his first two games this summer, and sat the third game Brooklyn played.
But it finally clicked for Wolf on Wednesday. Wolf helped lead Brooklyn to its first win of the summer. En route to a 94-90 win over Orlando, Wolf posted 18 points, six rebounds, and four assists. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and knocked down two of four 3-point attempts.
Wolf opted to play for Michigan one season before pursuing his NBA career. He came to the Wolverines after starring at Yale. In his lone season in Ann Arbor, Wolf averaged 13.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, and dished out 3.6 assists per game.
With Summer League coming to a close, Wolf will work with the Nets prior to the season and time will tell how much of a role he has in his rookie season.
