Michigan State takes over first place, Wolverines still have a path to Big Ten title
Michigan State shocked Maryland with a game winning half-court shot to take back the top perch in the Big Ten standings. Michigan (21-6, 13-3) still has a very clear path towards taking the Big Ten Championship regular season title, but they may have to win it on the road in East Lansing. Here is a breakdown of the Wolverines' next four opponents to close out their Big Ten campaign.
1. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 14-14 (7-10)
Michigan defeated Rutgers 66-63 on the road on February 1st and will be heavy favorites to complete the season sweep at Crisler Center on February 27th. In the previous matchup, Danny Wolf had a standout performance, scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds while controlling the boards. The Wolverines’ defense was stifling, holding Rutgers to just 32.8% shooting on their home floor. Michigan will look to lean on their length and size again to control the glass and contest Rutgers' shooters. With home court advantage, the Wolverines are poised to repeat their dominant defensive performance and extend their winning streak against the Scarlet Knights.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini 18-11 (10-8)
This will be the only matchup of the season between the Illini and Wolverines, and Michigan hosts the game, hoping to use their home court advantage. A key strategy could involve utilizing the pick-and-roll between big men Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin, which could cause problems for Illinois' defense. The Illini are coming off a tough loss to Duke (110-67), but they bounced back with an 81-61 win over Iowa, led by a balanced effort with four players in double figures. Still, Michigan looks like the favorite in this matchup, especially with Illinois still recovering from their blowout loss. The Wolverines will aim to capitalize on their home court and assert their dominance to continue their push for the Big Ten title.
3. Maryland Terrapins 21-7 (11-6)
Maryland presents a tough challenge for the Big Ten Championship hopeful Wolverines. With star players like Derik Queen and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Maryland can score quickly and defend aggressively against Michigan's big men, Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf. While playing at home should give Michigan an advantage, there’s always the risk of overlooking this game with the highly anticipated rivalry rematch against Michigan State looming. The Wolverines must focus on a one-game-at-a-time mindset and protect their home court to keep their hopes for a Big Ten title alive. Maryland, meanwhile, is playing for their own shot at the championship and a potential double bye in the Big Ten tournament. This game carries significant implications for both teams, making it a critical matchup for Michigan's championship aspirations.
4. Michigan State Spartans 23-5 (14-3)
This game could be for all the proverbial marbles in East Lansing at the Breslin Center, with major implications for the Big Ten standings. There’s a strong chance that this matchup will decide the regular season Big Ten champion and the top seed in the Big Ten tournament. A regular season title holds significant weight in NCAA Tournament seeding, making this game even more crucial. Earlier this season, Michigan State dominated Michigan in the second half in Ann Arbor, leaving the Wolverines with a bitter taste of defeat. With revenge on their minds, Michigan will be hungry to even the score. However, beating Tom Izzo at home, especially with such heavy stakes on the line, is never an easy task. This could be one of the most exciting and pivotal matchups of the season, with the intensity and stakes making it a must-watch contest.
