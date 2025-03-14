Wolverine Digest

BREAKING: No. 3 Michigan to face No. 6 Purdue in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

The Michigan Wolverines are set to clash with Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday.

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After receiving a double-bye in the 2025 Big Ten tournament, Michigan's first opponent is finally set. The No. 3 Wolverines are set to clash with No. 6 Purdue on Friday, March 14th in Indy.

Michigan split the regular season matchups with Purdue, suffering a 91-64 loss on the road back in January, and scoring a 75-73 win at home in February. But the Boilermakers now have one win under their belt in the conference tournament, and they'll enter Friday's matchup with plenty of confidence that they can continue that success.

Dale Young-Imagn Images

For the Wolverines, the biggest question mark is whether or not they can correct a series of issues that have led to four losses in their last six regular season games. Poor guard play, turnover issues, rebounding, and an ice cold shooting streak from beyond the arc have all contributed to Michigan's struggles as of late. Those are the type of issues that can end your season early in March.

  • Who: No. 3 Michigan vs No. 6 Purdue
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
  • When: Friday, March 14th at 9:00 pm ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Chris Breiler
