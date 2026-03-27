Michigan vs. Alabama Injury Report Ahead of Sweet 16 Showdown

Michigan is set to take on Alabama in the Sweet 16 in less than two hours. The Wolverines have made their way to Chicago in hopes of finding their way to the Final Four after this weekend is all said and done.

But first, ahead of the matchup against the Crimson Tide, both teams released their availability report for the game. Nothing has changed with Michigan, as the Wolverines still have the same to players missing as they did in the first two games.

Guard Winters Grady - OUT

Guard L.J. Cason - OUT

As far as Alabama, the Crimson Tide has the same availability report as they did in their first two games against Hofstra and Texas Tech. The Tide is missing four players, one being a top playmaker.

Aden Holloway - OUT

Davion Hannah - OUT

Keitenn Bristow - OUT

Collins Onyejiaka - OUT

Both Bristow and Hannah played in 10 games for Alabama this season, while Onyejiaka played in just two games for the Tide. But the key player who is missing is Holloway, who played in 28 games for Alabama this season, averaging 16.8 points.

There was a question regarding Holloway's availability tonight. He has been suspended from the program following an arrest back on March 16 after he was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana. While Holloway has been suspended, news leaked on Friday that the guard was granted permission to travel out of the state.

While Holloway could come to Chicago, Alabama announced nothing has changed with Holloway's status on the team.

Michigan to continue its play without Cason

Guard L.J. Cason suffered a torn ACL prior to the Big Ten Tournament, in a win over Illinois. Cason won't only miss the rest of the season, but he will also postpone his surgery and redshirt next season as well.

Cason likely won't play again for Michigan until the 2027-28 season. In his place, the Wolverines have utilized Elliot Cadeau even more, and it has given freshman Trey McKenney a chance to run as the point. But with how Michigan plays positionless basketball, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett have also had their chances as well.

Things have gone well for the Wolverines in their first two NCAA Tournament games offensively. Michigan was efficient against both Howard and Saint Louis, but this will be a new challenge against a high-tempo Alabama program. Will the Wolverines be able to get by once again without Cason? We will soon find out.