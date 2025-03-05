Predicting final score of major showdown between No. 13 Maryland vs. No. 17 Michigan basketball
No. 17 Michigan men's basketball fell a few spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after getting crushed at home against Illinois this past Sunday. The Wolverines haven't been playing their best basketball as of late and its shown by barely getting past both Nebraska and Rutgers this past week. Michigan hasn't gotten much from stars like Danny Wolf and Tre Donaldson who have both struggled finding their shot and turning the ball over.
But it's a new week with the same goal in mind. Michigan can still at least get a share of the Big Ten regular season title but the Wolverines will have to win their final two games. On Wednesday evening, Michigan will get No. 13 Maryland before facing Michigan State on Sunday.
The Terrapins are winners of the last four of five and Maryland is arguably one of the best teams in the conference with its starting five. The Terrapins get very little production from their bench, but the starting five makes up for it. Michigan has to take account of all five starters because any one of them can get hot. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie and center Derik Queen are the two stars on the team. But role players like Rodney Rice, Selton Miguel, and Julian Reese all have capabilities of getting hot.
If Michigan is going to win this game, the Wolverines have to do a better job on the glass. Reese and Queen are two of the better rebounding players in the conference and fans saw the Wolverines give up rebound after rebound to Illinois this past Sunday -- which is what helped the Illini win the game. Michigan needs more from Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf on the glass.
Michigan also needs to start hitting some 3s. The Wolverines are in a slump behind the arc and that's going to need to change with a team that is so dependant on shooting the long ball. Center Vlad Goldin has been a beast under the basket but he can only do so much. Donaldson and Wolf need to help Goldin if the Wolverines have a shot to win this game against a much-improved Maryland team.
While I think Michigan can make plenty of noise in March -- or even in the Big Ten Tournament -- I think the Terrapins are playing better than Michigan at the moment. The Wolverines have shown they can lose at Crisler Center losing to both Michigan State and Illinois in recent games. I look for Maryland to impose its will on the glass and get past the Wolverines.
Final score: Maryland 78, Michigan 74
