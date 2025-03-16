Predicting final score of Michigan basketball vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten Tournament Championship
Prior to the NCAA Tournament reveal, the Big Ten Tournament Championship game will take place between Michigan and Wisconsin. The Badgers took down Michigan State on Saturday, 77-74, and Badgers star player, John Tonje, lit up the score board scoring 32 points against the Spartans' defense. But that was just the start of the day.
Michigan would then take down Maryland in thrilling fashion. With just four seconds left on the clock and trailing by one, point guard Tre Donaldson dribbled three times going coast-to-coast to score a game-winning layup with 0.4 seconds on the clock to give Michigan an 81-80 win over the Terrapins.
For the second time this season, Michigan and Wisconsin will meet. The Wolverines got the better end of the Badgers in the early part of the season, winning 67-64 in Madison. Both teams have helped their seeding tremendously this week. Winning the Big Ten Tournament would be icing on the cake and Dusty May and Greg Gard will have their teams ready.
If Michigan wants to win this game, it will come down to a few areas. Taking care of the basketball is priority one. The Wolverines won against Maryland despite a glaring 19 turnovers on the stat sheet. Michigan has to make better passes and take care of the ball against a sound Wisconsin team. The Wolverines need to continue to crash the boards like they did on Saturday, out-rebounding Maryland 47-18. Plus, guard player needs to stay hot. Tre Donaldson and Nimari Burnett have been great. Roddy Gayle Jr. and Rubin Jones have both had moments in this Tournament. If the Wolverines can continue doing what has been working, I see them getting the banner.
Final score: Michigan 78, Wisconsin 74
