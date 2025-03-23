Breaking down Michigan's Sweet Sixteen opponent, number one overall seed Auburn
There may not be a hotter team in the NCAA Tournament than the Michigan Wolverines. Left for dead with their season on the rocks after two big losses to rival Michigan State, the Wolverines regrouped and blazed through the Big Ten Tournament. They eked out a win against first-round opponent UC San Diego and then buried Texas A&M to punch their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen. The maize and blue head to Atlanta to face the Auburn Tigers on a five-game winning streak and all the confidence in the world. They have shown they can win close games all season, winning 13 games by four points or less. They are deep enough that players like Roddy Gayle Jr. can come off the bench and have career games (26 points against A&M) and their twin 7-footers, Goldin and Wolf, have caused matchup problems in both NCAA Tournament games. But what about Auburn? The number one overall seed has some strengths of it's own.
1. Rim Protection
Auburn has a 6-foot-11, 240-pound national player of the year candidate in center Johni Broome. Broome averaged a double-double this year pouring in 18.4 points per game while grabbing 10.7 rebounds. He is a strong presence in the post and will keep Goldin busy. If he can get Goldin in foul trouble early, it could make Michigan's path to the Elite Eight a difficult one. Conversely, if Goldin and Wolf are willing to post Broome up and get him into foul trouble it could derail Bruce Pearl's game plan early.
2. Offensive firepower
The 30-5 Tigers have five players averaging double figures and their 6th man Chaney Johnson, is slightly below that averaging 9.3 off the bench. They play a seven-man rotation with all seven averaging 20-plus minutes per game. As a team, they like to run, but are comfortable in the halfcourt running the offense through the post and Broome. They head to Atlanta scoring 83.8 points per game on the season. Michigan will struggle to advance if it allows Auburn to get hot and hit their season average. Auburn hit 83 and 82 in their first two NCAA Tournament games, Michigan can score with the best of them, but defense is going to have to be a priority for the Wolverines in this matchup.
3. Elite guard play
Guard play is critical in the NCAA Tournament. The guards that control the ball, limit turnovers, and become an extension of their head coach on the court do well in March. Auburn is absolutely loaded at the guard position. Four of their guards' average double digits and they can get hot quickly and take over a game. With Broome down low kickouts for three-point shots can become a problem if the Wolverines are forced to double on Broome. The Tigers average 9.2 turnovers per game and shoot almost 37% from three, thanks to their superior guard play. Michigan's guards are going to have their hands full in Atlanta, but with the seniority of the Wolverine guard rotation, they should be up to the task.
Michigan and Auburn matchup well on paper. Of all the teams left in the tournament the Wolverines are most uniquely designed to stop the Auburn offense. If the defense does falter, Michigan also has the talent and skill to score with Auburn, showing some of the in dropping 91 points on Texas A&M. This one could very well come down to who shoots best from the three-point line. Nimari Burnett is an absolute sniper from deep for coach Dusty May and I think he will need to hit some timely deep balls for Michigan to keep on dancing.
