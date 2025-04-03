Social media reactions to shocking Michigan State transfer
After becoming a hero to the MSU fan base for "defending" Michigan States logo during a victory over Michigan, Holloman is being villified and mocked on social media for entering the transfer portal.
"Logogate" was a trending topic for days after MSU defeated Michigan 79-62 on senior night. As the MSU seniors were departing the floor they kissed the Spartan logo, a tradition according to the team. However, two Michigan players, Phat Phat Brooks and L.J. Cason, were standing on the logo while MSU was shooting free throws. Holloman took offense to this and engaged the players, shoving them off the logo. A melee ensued and the fanbases of both teams exploded on social media with their opinions on the incident.
Holloman was seen as a hero to the MSU fanbase, called a "Spartan Dawg 4 life" and lauded for his defense of tradition. But despite the fact that he was fully embraced by the folks in East Lansing, Holloman entered the portal following MSU's Elite Eight loss to Auburn.
After his announcement, the rival fanbases again erupted on social media. Michigan fans mocked Holloman, while Spartan fans expressed their dismay at his betrayal. Here are just some of those reactions.
This is the reality of the transfer portal. A player can go from hero to zero simply by entering the portal. The craziest thing is that Holloman could rescind his portal status at any point and remain with the Spartans, assuming head coach Tom Izzo would allow it. For what it is worth, there have been heavy rumors that Arizona State is in hot pursuit of Holloman in the portal.
