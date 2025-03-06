Social media reacts to Michigan basketball being turnover prone, losing to Maryland
After playing poorly in the second half against Illinois on Sunday, Michigan men's basketball was less than impressive in the opening 20 minutes against Maryland. The Wolverines would go on a 10-0 run to take an early 14-7 lead, but it was all Maryland from there on. Terrapins' Selton Miguel was hot scoring 13 first-half points, while Danny Wolf was Michigan's offense scoring 11 points in the first half. The rest of the Wolverines' starters? 11 points while shooting 5-of-26.
Coming out of halftime down 33-22, Michigan was flat once again. The Wolverines turned the ball over on four straight possessions -- three coming from Wolf who would get benched. But the maize and blue would keep grinding and go on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to four points with 10 minutes left.
But the Michigan turnovers reared their ugly head once again. The Wolverines entered Wednesday averaging 15 turnovers per game, which is the most in the Big Ten. Three times against Maryland, Michigan would have a three-turnover streak -- not great. The Wolverines had 16 turnovers against the Terrapins and Maryland scored 21 points off of Michigan's carelessness.
Michigan dropped its second game in a row, this time losing, 71-65. Maryland took care of Michigan and the Wolverines have now lost two games in a row at home and Michigan will try to beat Michigan State on Sunday to try and get some momentum going into the Big Ten Tournament.
Here's what social media had to say about Michigan's loss to Maryland.
