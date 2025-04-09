Speculation, rumors fly after incoming Michigan transfer makes changes to social media
In this day and age, college athletes are under the microscope in ways we would have never imagined two decades ago. And when you add in the power of social media, any move a player makes is subject to internet speculation and rumors. That was the case this week for incoming Michigan transfer, Morez Johnson.
On Monday, rumors began to surface that Johnson - who transferred to Michigan from Illinois - was planning to decommit from the Wolverines. Those rumors seemed to stem from an account that noticed Johnson had removed anything related to Michigan from his Instagram account. Once the screenshot of Johnson's account made its way to Twitter/X, the speculation began to ramp up.
Johnson, a 6-9 forward who averaged 7.0 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Fighting Illini last season, was a huge pick up for head coach Dusty May and the Wolverines. Facing significant losses on the roster from the 2024-25 season, the addition of Johnson is a huge step toward Michigan continuing its pursuit of a championship. So when rumors began to circulate that he may be on his way out, it obviously caught the attention of folks within the Michigan community.
Fortunately, those rumors appear to be just that... rumors.
On Wednesday, Davis Moseley of 247Sports confirmed that Morez Johnson was 100 percent committed to Michigan, and that any suggestion otherwise was inaccurate.
While the latest rumor appears to be inaccurate, it shows just how much today's college athletes are scrutinized. Any move you make, particularly as it relates to changes on your social media page, could end up becoming a trending topic on the internet.
