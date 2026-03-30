Stephen A. Smith Admits He Was Wrong About Michigan Basketball
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On Monday afternoon, Stephen A. Smith, the host of First Take on ESPN, spoke on the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines' March Madness run to the Final Four.
“They’ve (Michigan) been head and shoulders above anybody they’ve gone against,” Smith said. “They put it on Tennessee yesterday, I mean, it was a romp in the first half, it was over. You might as well have just went out for a walk or whatever - it was just bad… They could beat anybody; they could win the national title.”
However, despite the strong words of belief from Smith, he said he wasn’t always a believer in this Michigan team.
“I am ashamed of my position on Michigan,” Smith said to open the segment. “I owe the Michigan Wolverines an apology. I have completely underestimated this team.”
Smith said he watched Michigan a handful of times throughout the course of the regular season. The game that Smith said stuck out to him was the Wolverines' neutral-site matchup with Duke. Smith explained why he wasn't sold on UofM being one of the top teams in the country.
“Whether it was Cadeau or Burnett or whatever, I just wasn’t sold on their guard play,” Smith said. “I remember walking away (from the Duke game) feeling that way about them. They didn’t seem seamless to me, composed. They seemed incredibly athletic, very gifted, but in the same breath, a team that could be rattled and you could take them. That is not who I’ve watched in this NCAA Tournament.”
Cadeau has silenced the doubters in this tournament, especially as a facilitator. Through four games, the starting point guard is averaging an impressive 8.5 assists per game. He is also scoring over 10 points per contest during that stretch.
Moving forward, it seems like people are now catching onto how good this Michigan team really is.
The Wolverines will look to continue their impressive March Madness run this weekend in the Final Four, taking on Arizona on Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2