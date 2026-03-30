Stephen A. Smith Admits He Was Wrong About Michigan Basketball

On Monday afternoon, Stephen A. Smith, the host of First Take on ESPN, spoke on the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines' March Madness run to the Final Four.

“They’ve (Michigan) been head and shoulders above anybody they’ve gone against,” Smith said. “They put it on Tennessee yesterday, I mean, it was a romp in the first half, it was over. You might as well have just went out for a walk or whatever - it was just bad… They could beat anybody; they could win the national title.”

"I owe the Michigan Wolverines an apology. ... I did not give them the respect that they deserved coming into this tournament. ... They can win it all."



—@stephenasmith on Michigan in the men's NCAA tournament 👀 pic.twitter.com/0nSKCTv2Ug — First Take (@FirstTake) March 30, 2026

However, despite the strong words of belief from Smith, he said he wasn’t always a believer in this Michigan team.

“I am ashamed of my position on Michigan,” Smith said to open the segment. “I owe the Michigan Wolverines an apology. I have completely underestimated this team.”

Smith said he watched Michigan a handful of times throughout the course of the regular season. The game that Smith said stuck out to him was the Wolverines' neutral-site matchup with Duke. Smith explained why he wasn't sold on UofM being one of the top teams in the country.

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Charlie May (12) shoots in the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“Whether it was Cadeau or Burnett or whatever, I just wasn’t sold on their guard play,” Smith said. “I remember walking away (from the Duke game) feeling that way about them. They didn’t seem seamless to me, composed. They seemed incredibly athletic, very gifted, but in the same breath, a team that could be rattled and you could take them. That is not who I’ve watched in this NCAA Tournament.”

Cadeau has silenced the doubters in this tournament, especially as a facilitator. Through four games, the starting point guard is averaging an impressive 8.5 assists per game. He is also scoring over 10 points per contest during that stretch.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) celebrates a 3-point basket before Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) during an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moving forward, it seems like people are now catching onto how good this Michigan team really is.

The Wolverines will look to continue their impressive March Madness run this weekend in the Final Four, taking on Arizona on Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.