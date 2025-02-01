Bill Belichick, UNC pursuing one of Michigan Football's top recruiting targets
One of Michigan Football's top targets in the 2026 recruiting class is being pursued by college football's newest head coach — NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick.
On Friday, Belichick traveled to Louisa County High School to visit with five-star Mineral (Va.) running back Savion Hiter, who has the Wolverines in his Top 5 and declared Michigan the leader in his recruitment one month ago.
Belichick sent shockwaves across college football in mid-December when he agreed to become the head coach at North Carolina, despite having spent each of his previous 48 years of coaching exclusively in the National Football League. Yet, at 72 years old, Belichick is giving college football a try.
It will be interesting to see if Belichick can make any headway for the Tar Heels in Hiter's recruitment, after the five-star tailback declared a Top 5 that included Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and Penn State way back in August 2024.
According to On3's Industry Ranking, Hiter is considered the No. 21 overall prospect, No. 1 running back and No. 1 player from the state of Virginia in the 2026 recruiting class. The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder has long been a priority for the Wolverines, who's commitment to the run game should be appealing to the nation's top tailback prospect.
