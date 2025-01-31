CBS Sports grades Sherrone Moore's first year leading Michigan Football
Sherrone Moore's first season as head coach of Michigan Football got off to a rocky start.
The Wolverines sat at 5-5 through 10 games and were simply fighting for bowl eligibility just one year removed from winning a national championship. However, Moore righted the ship by flipping five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, and leading Michigan on a three-game winning streak to close the season at 8-5.
With Year 1 in the books, CBS Sports' David Cobb gave letter grades to all the first-year Power 4 head coaches in college football, assigning Moore a 'B+' with the Wolverines.
"This was trending toward 'D' territory in early November, but the Wolverines closed with a stunning rivalry win at Ohio State and a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama," Cobb wrote. "Michigan also flipped five-star quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood from LSU to help give Moore's tenure some major recruiting momentum."
Moore finished with the fourth-best mark among first-year coaches in CBS Sports' grades, trailing only Indiana's Curt Cignetti (A+), Syracuse's Fran Brown (A+) and Duke's Manny Diaz (A).
Bolstering belief that Moore has Michigan heading in the right direction is the fact the Wolverines landed a Top 10 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, which includes six players ranked inside the nation's Top 100 prospects. Michigan could add to that tally with high four-star Denton (Texas) offensive tackle Ty Haywood, who is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 3.
CBS Sports' College Football 'Power 4' first-year head coach grades:
- Curt Cignetti (Indiana): A+
- Fran Brown (Syracuse): A+
- Manny Diaz (Duke): A
- Sherrone Moore (Michigan): B+
- Bill O'Brien (Boston College): B
- DeShaun Foster (UCLA): B
- Mike Elko (Texas A&M): B-
- Jedd Fisch (Washington): C+
- Willie Fritz (Houston): C
- Jonathan Smith (Michigan State): C
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State): C-
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama): C-
- Brent Brennan (Arizona): D
