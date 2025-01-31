Wolverine Digest

CBS Sports grades Sherrone Moore's first year leading Michigan Football

After struggling through much of the first two months, the Wolverines ended the 2024 season red-hot...

Matt Lounsberry

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore greets Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer after the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Sherrone Moore's first season as head coach of Michigan Football got off to a rocky start.

The Wolverines sat at 5-5 through 10 games and were simply fighting for bowl eligibility just one year removed from winning a national championship. However, Moore righted the ship by flipping five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, and leading Michigan on a three-game winning streak to close the season at 8-5.

With Year 1 in the books, CBS Sports' David Cobb gave letter grades to all the first-year Power 4 head coaches in college football, assigning Moore a 'B+' with the Wolverines.

"This was trending toward 'D' territory in early November, but the Wolverines closed with a stunning rivalry win at Ohio State and a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama," Cobb wrote. "Michigan also flipped five-star quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood from LSU to help give Moore's tenure some major recruiting momentum."

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore screams from the sideline against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Moore finished with the fourth-best mark among first-year coaches in CBS Sports' grades, trailing only Indiana's Curt Cignetti (A+), Syracuse's Fran Brown (A+) and Duke's Manny Diaz (A).

Bolstering belief that Moore has Michigan heading in the right direction is the fact the Wolverines landed a Top 10 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle, which includes six players ranked inside the nation's Top 100 prospects. Michigan could add to that tally with high four-star Denton (Texas) offensive tackle Ty Haywood, who is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 3.

CBS Sports' College Football 'Power 4' first-year head coach grades:

  • Curt Cignetti (Indiana): A+
  • Fran Brown (Syracuse): A+
  • Manny Diaz (Duke): A
  • Sherrone Moore (Michigan): B+
  • Bill O'Brien (Boston College): B
  • DeShaun Foster (UCLA): B
  • Mike Elko (Texas A&M): B-
  • Jedd Fisch (Washington): C+
  • Willie Fritz (Houston): C
  • Jonathan Smith (Michigan State): C
  • Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State): C-
  • Kalen DeBoer (Alabama): C-
  • Brent Brennan (Arizona): D
Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore, left, and quarterback signee Bryce Underwood take selfies with fans at halftime of the basketball game between Michigan and Iowa at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

