'They're rolling in every way imaginable': CFB analyst high on Michigan Football's future
By historical standards, Michigan Football's 8-5 record in 2024 would be viewed as a disappointing year for the Maize and Blue. However, the full context of the Wolverines' season paints a much different picture.
Depending on how the Sherrone Moore era in Ann Arbor plays out, the head coach's first year leading the program will be remembered by how it ended: With a win as a 20-point underdog over rival Ohio State, a bowl win over Alabama and, perhaps most importantly, the flip of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood.
"I don't know if there's every been an 8-5 campaign that's provided more energy and hope for the future amongst Michigan fans than that," said CBS Sports' Josh Pate, who spoke highly of the Wolverines' future in a recent episode of his podcast, Josh Pate's College Football Show.
Michigan's future remains somewhat shrouded in mystery, mostly due to Moore's limited experience as a head coach. With that said, if the way 2024 ended is any indication, the Wolverines could be on their way towards returning to the summit of the Big Ten and the sport in the coming years.
"Sherrone Moore is one of the key figures in college football over the next few years. Because, I still think there's enough question in people's minds of, what's Michigan going to be under him? Which is fair. We don't really know," Pate said.
"They finish the season red-hot, they win the bowl game against Alabama, they've got Bryce Underwood committed. So, they're rolling in every way imaginable.
Michigan took a significant step backwards in 2024 after winning three consecutive Big Ten championships and a national title in the three years prior. However, Pate doesn't believe that regression should be laid at the feet of the Wolverines' head coach.
"The drop off was inevitable," Pate said. "There would have been if Harbaugh stuck around. There was no head coach in America — Sherrone Moore, Jim Harbaugh, Knute Rockne, whoever — that was going to avoid some drop off.
"They rounded into form late in the year. Like, they were 5-5 going into November — who in the world thought they were about to go beat Ohio State in Columbus? Who thought they were going to take care of Alabama, with multiple injuries and opt outs, by the way, in the bowl game?"
Pate said the way the Wolverines closed out season against Ohio State and Alabama, with no greater prize like a conference or national title on the line, is a testament to the culture that's been established in Ann Arbor in recent years.
"All things considered, man, that's a prideful finish to the season for Michigan," he said. "Culture means something up there. Some of you all laugh when they talk about what a 'Michigan Man' is, which is okay, it doesn't need to make sense to you. What a 'Michigan Man' means, doesn't need to make sense to anyone else but Michigan folks. "But, it means something to them. And as long as it means something to them then it's worthwhile. There's value to it."
Moore and the Wolverines took some shots to the chin early this past season. There's value in the lessons learned during Michigan's 5-5 start as well, and we may have seen the fruits of those lessons down the stretch.
"It just so perfectly encapsulates why I do not believe in the phrase, "meaningless games", in college football," Pate said. "Michigan didn't have a national championship on the line this year. Do you feel like that Ohio State game was meaningless? 'Oh, Josh, that's a rivalry game. They're always meaningful.' Okay, look at the Alabama game. That's a 'meaningless bowl game' according to some people. You think that's meaningless to Michigan?"
"I'm not even talking about carrying over momentum, which is fake. I'm talking about validation that those results delivered to Sherrone Moore and his staff that, yeah, maybe the way we're doing it is gonna work. Now, you've still got to execute it. There's still lessons to learn, and there's only one way to do it. Sherrone Moore is a first-time head coach. So, still long ways to go, but the way I would view 2024, given it was only an eight-win season is, I'm pretty high on them."
The full segment of 'Josh Pate's College Football Show' referenced in this article can be viewed below:
