How Will Tschetter Went From Prolific Scorer to Carving Out a Key Role For Michigan

When Will Tschetter committed to Michigan back in the 2021 recruiting cycle, fans didn't know at that point in time that the Minnesota native, and three-star prospect, was going to become a glue guy for the Wolverines in years to come.

Tschetter would redshirt his first season in Ann Arbor, but by Year 2 — his first season of action — Tschetter appeared in 27 games and drew eight starts, averaging 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds. But his redshirt sophomore and RS junior seasons, Tschetter averaged a touch below seven points per game and over two rebounds per game.

Now, the 6-foot-8 graduate student has helped lead Michigan to an incredible 20-1 record this season, with wins over both Nebraska and Michigan State this past weekend. He is averaging five points and two rebounds per game for the Wolverines, and while Tschetter won't stuff the stat sheet, his presence is noticed.

Tschetter is a vocal leader, someone who will come in off the bench and give it 110%. He will make the gritty plays and give the Wolverines a spark of energy when needed, but Tschetter had to build towards that.

Tschetter's plan to get on the court

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tschetter was a prolific scorer coming out of high school and was used to having a ball in his hands. But that's not how it was going to work at the University of Michigan, with other top prospects playing at the school. So Tschetter knew that he had some development and needed to carve out a role under then head coach Juwan Howard.

Speaking to Tim McCormick on Go Blue Hoops, Tschetter talked about what he did to work on his game in order to become the player we see today.

"Obviously, I was a naive freshman coming off, whatever, averaging however many points my senior year," Tschetter said. "And then coming to Michigan, I thought, oh, yeah, I'm going to be this, like, super, super naive, thinking like, oh, yeah, I'm going to be this big scorer, obviously redshirt my first year, and then I'm going to go back to, you know, being a scorer.

"Figured out that wasn't going to happen. So I was really just like, what can I do to find my way to the court? And kind of fit in with every team. And I'd say my development really, like, in high school, I could not defend whatsoever. Like, I was an absolute cone. And my parents will be the first ones to tell you, I could not guard. I could not guard for the heck of it.

So, my development from the defensive side has been a really big thing for me. And then being able to move without the ball, that was another thing that I really had no knowledge of or experience with coming out of high school. I always had the ball in my hand, as do a lot of high school players that come out."

Tschetter would also go on to discuss his realtionship with Juwan Howard, what he sees in this current Michigan team, Dusty May's composure, and so much more.

You can see the full video between Will Tschetter and Tim McCormick below on Hail Media!'s YouTube page.