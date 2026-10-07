1 Michigan Basketball Player Standing Out Early is the Key to Wolverines' Success

Michigan basketball is set to resume right around the corner and after winning the national title last season, the Wolverines are looking to make noise yet again. However, it's going to be a new look for Michigan — kind of.

Dusty May is gone after two seasons leading the Wolverines and assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. was named his replacement. Boynton Jr. was able to keep the majority of the staff intact, along with his entire roster, save for LJ Cason, being the lone transfer.

And in recent weeks, Michigan was able to add to its roster for the season. Five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. suffered a season-ending injury overseas, and Michigan was able to add Columbia point guard Kenny Noland and former Wolverine Roddy Gayle Jr. to the roster.

And according to assistant coach Kyle Church, who spoke to Brian Boesch on 'Defend the Block', it's been Gayle Jr. who has been most impressive in recent weeks.

"Individually, the one guy would single out would probably be Roddy Gayle," Church said. "I've just been unbelievably impressed with him. His mentorship of the younger guys, his intensity, his practice habits, his just overall play. You know, he looks like a fifth year guy, looks like a guy that's been through the, been through high level college basketball several times over and his consistency has really came a long way and we're extremely glad to see him out there."

Fighting adversity during trying times

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Neither Noland nor Gayle Jr. was supposed to play college basketball this season. Both players exhausted their eligibility, but thanks to the NCAA passing the new five-for-five rule, the class of 2025 wanted a piece of the pie.

Both Noland and Gayle Jr. have initially won their battle against the NCAA, but that could change if the defendant (NCAA) pushes for a new trial. However, Church said both players have been great teammates and that's a credit to who they are.

"They've been incredible, absolutely incredible" Church said of Noland and Gayle Jr. "And I know you've been to a number of practices and been around them a lot. They're, I mean, two absolutely top notch human beings to start off with and two really good basketball players. But the way they've handled it's almost really been inspiring. They don't let it affect them. I'm sure they think about it a ton.

"I'm sure the uncertainty's got to be difficult, you know, knowing that they're passing up on sure fire opportunities for this incredible opportunity and, but they show up every day ready to work, want to be great teammates. If you came to practice, if you're around our team, you'd have absolutely no idea there's this, this uncertainty looming over them. And I think that's just credit to both of them and their character."

Gayle Jr. was the win Michigan needed

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Michigan already had a good roster, even after losing the big three to the NBA Draft. Boynton Jr. was able to keep everyone together, and there's a lot of credit that goes to both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney for making that happen.

But once McCoy Jr. went down, there was a sudden hole in the lineup. Ricky Liburd was fighting McCoy Jr. for the starting spot, but the five-star talent was evident and it was going to be hard to take him off the floor.

That's where Gayle Jr. fits in. The Wolverines add an experienced player to their team, and one who knows what it takes to play high-caliber Big Ten basketball. He is a willing passer, defender, and can shoot the basketball.

Gayle Jr. should slide right in as the starting wing next to Cadeau and McKenney, and that gives the Wolverines three national title starters, who knows what it takes. Losing McCoy Jr. stings, but the addition of Gayle Jr. can't be undersold.

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