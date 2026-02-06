Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 6

The Detroit Pistons are looking to bounce back from a shocking loss to the Wizards last night when they host the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Detroit lost at home to Washington as -16.5 favorites last night to end a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Knicks are riding hot with eight straight wins heading into tonight’s matchup.

The Knicks eliminated the Pistons in last year’s playoffs, but Detroit took the first meeting this season, 121-90, last month.

The oddsmakers have the Knicks as slight road favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Knicks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks -1.5 (-105)

Pistons +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Knicks: -115

Pistons: -105

Total

222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Knicks vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video, MSG

Knicks record: 34-18

Pistons record: 37-13

Knicks vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby – probable

Josh Hart – questionable

Dillon Jones – out

Miles McBride – out

Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable

Guerschon Yabusele – out

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – questionable

Tobias Harris – questionable

Dario Saric – questionable

Tolu Smith – questionable

Knicks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.0 threes on 7.4 attempts per game this season, shooting at a 40% clip. He’s been especially hot as of late, hitting six threes in each of his last two games.

Robinson now has at least three three-pointers in 31 of 48 games this season, including in 10 of his last 14 contests. I’ll ride the hot hand tonight at home.

Knicks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

After losing to the Wizards last night, the Pistons get a really tough matchup against a hot Knicks team tonight.

New York may be just 11-12 on the road this season, but they were easily able to beat the Wizards in Washington 132-101 earlier this week, and then the Knicks beat the Nuggets the next night.

I have to back the Knicks here against a tired Pistons squad.

Pick: Knicks -1.5 (-105)

