Yaxel Lendeborg says Michigan Basketball program is 'NBA caliber'
When Michigan landed Yaxel Lendeborg out of the transfer portal during the offseason, fans were cautiously optimistic. Although Lendeborg was an incredible talent who was considered to be the top prospect in the portal, it was also well known that his preference was to play in the NBA. So Michigan waited while Lendeborg went through the NBA Draft process, hoping that he would ultimately decide on one more year in college. That hope turned into a reality just before the draft deadline, as Lendeborg pulled his name from the draft and decided that a year at Michigan was the best bet.
During a recent interview on the 'Defend The Block' podcast, Lendeborg highlighted two reasons why he made that decision.
"Well, there was two things. Number one was when I came out here on my visit, it pretty much turned everything around for me. Because with the NBA, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can make it.' But then when I came out here, it was like he's [Dusty May] promising me next year, like I can be better than what I was last year... higher ranking, draft-wise, if I come here in put the work in."
Dusty May, who has proven to be an incredible recruiter, clearly sold Lendeborg on the opportunity in Ann Arbor. Although playing at UAB in the AAC conference helped Lendeborg make a name for himself, the reality is that it's a completely different animal playing in a loaded Big Ten conference. And when Lendeborg asked NBA executives and coaches about that opportunity during the draft process, he says the majority of them suggested developing for a year in the Big Ten.
"I spoke to NBA teams. A majority of them were saying that it wouldn't be a bad idea to come back here, develop a little bit more, play at a higher level to see what I'm capable of doing. And, you know, I've always asked that question to make sure. Because my mind was always like, I want to come to Michigan, but the NBA is the NBA. You have to go when you have the chance. So just hearing that type of feedback from the NBA teams is pretty much what helped me lean more toward Michigan."
Beyond the opportunity to develop for another year, Lendeborg says he knew Michigan was where he wanted to be when he made the visit back in April. Along with appreciating all that Ann Arbor has to offer, he says that the Michigan basketball program is "NBA-caliber".
"The city is amazing. It's pretty scenic, which is nice. And then when I came here, the facilities and stuff that you guys have here is amazing. I'm not used to having that many resources. UAB had good stuff for me to use as well, but obviously this is another level. This is all like NBA-caliber stuff for me in my eyes, so I'm not missing out that much."
