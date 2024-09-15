BREAKING: Michigan No. 18 in latest AP Poll
With three games in the books, it's clear that this 2024 Michigan team is still very much a work in progress. Although there have been some bright spots both offensively and defensively, there are also some question marks in several key areas - mainly at quarterback.
Following the 28-18 win over Arkansas State, the Wolverines improved to 2-1 on the season. But the win did very little to instill confidence that this Michigan team can continue the success from the previous three seasons, as a difficult conference schedule still lies ahead.
Here's a look at the Top 25 in the latest AP Poll:
- Texas
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Missouri
- Miami
- Oregon
- Penn State
- USC
- Utah
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Louisville
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Northern Illinois
- Illinois
- Texas A&M
The Wolverines will have an opportunity to make a big statement this weekend when No. X USC comes to town. A win could change the narrative surrounding this Michigan team, while a loss could signal a long and difficult road ahead. That game is set to kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 on CBS/Paramount +.
