BREAKING: Michigan No. 18 in latest AP Poll

Chris Breiler

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore cheers with the student section during warm ups at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore cheers with the student section during warm ups at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Junfu Han-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
With three games in the books, it's clear that this 2024 Michigan team is still very much a work in progress. Although there have been some bright spots both offensively and defensively, there are also some question marks in several key areas - mainly at quarterback.

Following the 28-18 win over Arkansas State, the Wolverines improved to 2-1 on the season. But the win did very little to instill confidence that this Michigan team can continue the success from the previous three seasons, as a difficult conference schedule still lies ahead.

Michigan Football
Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs the ball against the Arkansas State Red Wolves during the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the Top 25 in the latest AP Poll:

  1. Texas
  2. Georgia
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Tennessee
  7. Missouri
  8. Miami
  9. Oregon
  10. Penn State
  11. USC
  12. Utah
  13. Kansas State
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Michigan
  19. Louisville
  20. Iowa State
  21. Clemson
  22. Nebraska
  23. Northern Illinois
  24. Illinois
  25. Texas A&M

The Wolverines will have an opportunity to make a big statement this weekend when No. X USC comes to town. A win could change the narrative surrounding this Michigan team, while a loss could signal a long and difficult road ahead. That game is set to kickoff on Saturday at 3:30 on CBS/Paramount +.

