ESPN names sleeper player poised to make major impact for Michigan football in 2025
After winning the national title in 2023, many expected the Michigan defense to be as tough in 2024 as it was in '23. But that didn't end up being the case -- in the beginning. The Wolverines' passing defense was exposed early after Michigan lost Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace to the NFL, along with safety Rod Moore suffering a season-ending injury. Will Johnson was back, but he couldn't cover the entire field by himself, and he also dealt with season-long injuries.
Michigan saw itself give up 246 yards in the air to Texas, 315 to Washington, and 294 yards to Oregon -- all ending in losses. But the Wolverines won their final three games and the secondary ended up playing outstanding to finish the year -- without Johnson. In Michigan's final three wins against Northwestern, Ohio State, and Alabama, the Wolverines gave up less than 200 yards through the air.
Players bought into Wink Martindale's system, some might say the long-time DC adapted to the college game, and Michigan had one player in particular who really stepped up: Zeke Berry. The then junior, started the season at nickel, but Berry struggled. As the season went on, Michigan moved Berry to outside corner, and he excelled. He shined in the last few games, and entering 2025, Jake Trotter named Berry a sleeper player for the Wolverines.
"From Mike Sainristil to Will Johnson, Michigan's dominant defenses in recent years have featured a big-time cornerback," Trotter wrote. "Berry is primed to become the next one, on the heels of a breakout junior season. After starting the year at nickelback, Berry slid to the outside following an injury to Johnson and thrived. Berry finished the year with 37 tackles and a team-high 11 pass breakups. He also forced a fumble to go along with his two interceptions. If Berry can take another step forward as the leader of the Michigan secondary, he quietly figures to be one of the top corners in the Big Ten -- if not the country."
Michigan also returns Jyaire Hill, who has already been predicted to go in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Between Berry and Hill, the Wolverines should have two steady corners to rely on in 2025. Michigan has some competition at nickel, but the Wolverines think they have players who will step right in and give themselves a daunting secondary next season.
