16 Michigan football players appear on East-West Shrine Bowl 1000
Ahead of the 2025 football season, the East-West Shrine Bowl released its initial 'Shrine Bowl 1000' list.
"Every year, approximately 1000 all-star game eligible players are drafted, signed after the draft, or attend a rookie mini-camp. Our aim is for this Shrine Bowl 1000 to serve as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2026 NFL Draft class.
"Putting together this list was extremely challenging for our team, as we scouted players from all four levels of football and consulted with NFL and college personnel to ensure the selection of the best 1000 players for the NFL level."
With 1000 players being on the list, you know there are several Michigan players. In fact, there were 16 Wolverines selected to the list. It's worth noting, this is draft-eligible players, so there are some juniors who made the list, but obviously, they could return to Ann Arbor next season.
Here are the 16 Michigan players who made the list.
LB Jaishawn Barham
DT Rayshaun Benny
CB Zeke Berry
FB Max Bredeson
OL Gio El-Hadi
Edge TJ Guy
LB Ernest Hausmann
RB Justice Haynes
CB Jyaire Hill
TE Marlin Klein
WR Donaven McCulley
S TJ Metcalf
S Rod Moore
Edge Derrick Moore
DT Tre Williams
K Dominic Zvada
