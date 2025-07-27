Michigan football lands transfer portal specialist
It might be late July and Michigan football fall camp is about to kick off, but that's not stopping the Wolverines from adding to the 2025 roster. Late Saturday, punter Hunter Robertson announced his decision to transfer into Ann Arbor for the upcoming season.
Robertson has two years of eligibility remaining after playing last season for the Clarion Golden Eagles.
Robertson has some impressive stats with Clarion. In 2024, punting 51 times, Robertson averaged 43.2 yards per punt with a long of 70 yards. He punted the ball over 50 yards 15 times, and 17 times he landed the ball inside the opposition's 20-yard line.
Robertson also kicked a few field goals in 2024. Out of the seven attempts, he nailed four of them -- the longest kick being 43 yards.
Michigan had already landed Missouri punt Luke Bauer this offseason, who was set to battle with Hudson Hollenbeck for the starting job. Now, there is a new face in the mix for some kicking duties.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Two former Michigan football QBs in line to start for new team in 2025
Sherrone Moore says one Michigan LB is 'going to take the college football world by storm'
Sherrone Moore speaks on Bryce Underwood at podium during Big Ten Media Days
CBS Sports ranks Sherrone Moore below Jonathan Smith, Barry Odom in Big Ten HC rankings
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team