2 Michigan football alums earn Pro Bowl honors

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Tuesday morning and two Michigan football alums were elected. Houston Texans WR Nico Collins and Colts edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson were both named to the Pro Bowl after dominant seasons.

Nico Collins

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The fifth-year pro continues to shine with former OSU QB CJ Stroud. Nico Collins is currently seventh in the league with 1,060 receiving yards. Collins has also caught 68 passes and six touchdown passes.

Collins' best year came in 2023, where he caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight scores in 15 games. With the Texans having two games left, it's possible Collins is in store for a career year.

Collins played for Michigan from 2017-19, coming to Ann Arbor as a four-star recruit. He came to play with the Wolverines in what was a loaded WR class with Donovan Peioples-Jones, Tarik Black, and Oliver Martin. Collins arguably had the best collegiate career and has turned into the best pro, with Peoples-Jones being the only other one to have much of an NFL career.

During his time in Ann Arbor, Collins caught 78 passes for 1,388 yards and 13 TDs. He was a two-time All-Big Ten Honoree.

Aidan Hutchinson

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The fourth-year pro is having a tremendous bounce-back year after sustaining a season-ending injury in 2024. With two games left in the regular season, Aidan Hutchinson has recorded 42 tackles, 11.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception.

Hutchinson's best year was in 2023, where he made his first Pro Bowl. He had 11.5 sacks that season, so it looks promising that Hutchinson has a new career year in 2025.

The Michigan native played for the Wolverines from 2018-21. Nobody had a better senior season than Hutch. On his way to a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, he set a Michigan record with 11 sacks in the regular season. For his career, Hutchinson had 153 tackles, 25 TFLs, and 15.5 sacks.