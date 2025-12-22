Biff Poggi makes his case to be Michigan football’s next head coach

As Michigan continues its head coaching search, we know of at least one coach who wants the permanent head coaching job: interim head coach Biff Poggi.

On Monday, Poggi met with the media and revealed that he has discussed the job multiple times and has been interviewed to become the next head coach at Michigan.

"I'm being considered. I've had multiple interviews, multiple conversations..Nobody knows what's going to happen," Poggi said.

Poggi went 6-16 as the head coach at Charlotte in less than two years. But you might toss that record out the window. When Poggi left Ann Arbor to head to Charlotte, it wasn't a good team to begin with, and the resources there aren't those of Ann Arbor. Even with his shortcomings as the head coach at the collegiate level, Poggi believes he's the man for the job.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I know what the hell I'm doing," Poggi said when asked why he should be the full-time head coach. ".. This place is magical, and the program means a lot to me. It's one of the things I want to fix before I go smoke myself to death with cigars. I want to fix this program."

But to go even deeper, Poggi said he wants to be the one who rights the ship. He said that things need to be reevaluated in Ann Arbor over the past few years. With scandals upon scandals with Michigan football -- Poggi says things aren't up to standard.

"Everything that happens in this building has to be reevaluated, because it's not up to standard...It's been five years of, let's call it what it is, a malfunctioning organization. There's something every year."

Poggi revealed that Warde Manuel told the team that he hopes to have the new head coach hired before the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. With the transfer portal set to open on Jan. 2, it's going to be important for Michigan to not only get someone hired -- but get it right. Will that person be Poggi? We will find out in the coming days -- hopefully.