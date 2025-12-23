Michigan's coaching search could heat up starting Tuesday evening

Tuesday could be a big day for Michigan in its search for its 22nd head coach following the firing of Sherrone Moore. While nobody truly knows, it had appeared that both Kalen DeBoer and Kenny Dillingham were the Wolverines' top targets. But following Bama beating Oklahoma, and Dillingham both signing a long-term extension with ASU -- and saying he never got offered by Michigan -- the Wolverines are likely onto their next choices.

One name that continues to pick up some steam is Louisville's Jeff Brohm. The former Purdue HC has his bowl game on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET against Toledo. If Michigan feels like Brohm is the man for the job, then the Wolverines could start to gain some traction in the coaching search -- or Brohm turns Michigan down and the Wolverines pivot to yet another candidate.

Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the feeling is strong that Brohm would be interested in Michigan. Let's be honest, Brohm is an elite offensive mind who hasn't been with an elite team. He's done well with what he's had to work with. He has taken both Purdue and Louisville to their respective conference championship game.

More on Brohm

Jeff Brohm is back with his alma mater after having a solid career at Purdue. Brohm took the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship Game in 2022, where Purdue fell to Michigan.

Brohm went 36-34 in his six years at Purdue, with a nine and eight-win season to finish his career there. In three years at Louisville, Brohm has gone 27-12 and has taken the Cardinals to three bowl games.

Brohm is an elite offensive mind, usually has one of the top passing attacks in the country, but has yet to be with an elite program -- no offense to either Purdue or Louisville. But neither place is Michigan. It would be interesting to see what Brohm could do with the resources the Wolverines would have at his disposal.