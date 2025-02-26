2026 offensive tackle described as "Penei Sewell 2.0" shoots up in rankings: still favoring Michigan and USC
Malakai Lee is certainly a fitting addition to Michigan's 2026 recruiting class, aptly named "The Blueprint." Any football coach will tell you that a successful team is built in the trenches, and Lee embodies this philosophy perfectly. Standing at an imposing 6-foot-7 and weighing 310 pounds, the offensive tackle from Honolulu, Hawaii, is an absolute force on the field. His size alone makes him a potential game-changer at the next level, and there's no doubt that he will only get bigger, stronger, and more refined as he continues to develop under Michigan's top-tier coaching staff.
Lee’s raw potential has him rapidly rising in the On3 recruiting rankings, now ranked 88th overall, breaking into the top 100. His combination of size, athleticism, and potential has made him one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2026 class. As a high school player, he already displays impressive power and athleticism, and once he gains experience and refines his technique at the collegiate level, he could become a dominant force on the offensive line.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has made a personal visit to Lee's high school, showcasing the program’s commitment to landing this rising star. In turn, Lee has made two trips to Ann Arbor, signaling his interest in the Wolverines and the opportunity to play for one of the top programs in the nation. However, USC remains a strong competitor in this recruitment, making the battle for Lee’s commitment a competitive one.
Despite the challenges, Moore and his staff are putting in the necessary work to secure Lee’s commitment, knowing that landing a player with his physical traits and potential could solidify the Wolverines' offensive line for years to come. It’s clear that Michigan is fully invested in securing this massive talent for the future.
