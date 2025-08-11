3 Big Ten programs listed among College Football 'bluebloods'
The Big Ten Conference has long been a powerhouse in college football and with the addition of marquee programs like Oregon and USC, its reputation has only grown stronger. As the landscape of college football continues to shift, the Big Ten has emerged as the sport's premier conference. But when it comes to the elite of the elite—college football's "bluebloods"—how many of the Big Ten's 18 programs make the cut?
According to a recent ranking from On3, just three Big Ten programs qualify as true bluebloods: Michigan, Ohio State, and USC.
What makes a blueblood?
On3 used a specific set of criteria to determine which programs deserve the blueblood label:
- Top 15 in program win percentage (minimum 750 games)
- At least one national title in two of three eras (AP or Coaches Poll in the two poll eras, winner of the final game in the BCS or CFP era)
By that standard, only Michigan, Ohio State, and USC made the cut among Big Ten Schools.
Michigan and Ohio State (along with newcomer USC) are programs that have achieved sustained success throughout all three eras. And when it comes to the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes, 'The Game' is widely considered the greatest rivalry in sports, cementing their legacy atop college football's historical hierarchy.
Despite rapid changes in college football—including conference realignments, NIL, and the expanded playoff—the dominance of Michigan and Ohio State remains a constant. The Wolverines and Buckeyes have won the last two College Football Playoff national championships and continue to lead the Big Ten year after year.
As the sport enters this new era, the Big Ten is more powerful than ever—and with blueblood programs like Michigan, Ohio State, and USC at its core, it's clear the conference isn't just deep in numbers, but also rich in tradition and excellence.
